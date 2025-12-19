5 things to know for Dec. 19: Brown University suspect, Gun buy-back plan, North Carolina jet crash, Vaccines, Putin



President Donald Trump announced the first-ever “Patriot Games,” a youth athletic competition celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary. Some Democrats have mocked the idea, comparing it to “The Hunger Games” — the dystopian book and film franchise in which children are forced to fight to the death in televised arenas.

1️⃣ Brown University suspect

The man suspected of fatally shooting two students at Brown University was found dead Thursday night after taking his own life. Police identified him as a 48-year-old former Brown student and Portuguese national. His body was found at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire. Officials said he had no known criminal record in the US and was also responsible for the killing of an MIT professor earlier this week. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee praised “the team of local, state, and federal law enforcement for their extraordinary collaboration and professionalism,” following the six-day manhunt.

2️⃣ Gun buy-back plan

Australia’s prime minister announced a national buy-back plan for firearms to “get more guns off our streets” in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre. At least 15 people were killed when two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday. Under Australia’s new buy-back plan, states and territories will be tasked with collecting the weapons and processing payments to individuals for surrendered firearms, while federal police will be responsible for destroying them. As funerals get underway across the country, thousands of people also gathered at Bondi Beach hours ago for a paddle circle to honor the victims of the antisemitic attack and to reject fear and hatred.

3️⃣ North Carolina jet crash

Seven people died after a small private jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday. Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and two children were among the victims, according to a statement from family members. Three other passengers were also aboard the Cessna C550. NASCAR said it was “devastated” by Biffle’s death, describing him as “more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many.” Biffle is considered one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers with 19 career wins, according to a news release from the racing series.

4️⃣ Childhood vaccines

The Department of Health and Human Services is planning to overhaul the nation’s childhood vaccine schedule to recommend fewer shots, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Thursday. The expectation is that the US schedule would closely align — or potentially mirror — recommendations in Denmark, the source said. Denmark doesn’t currently recommend immunization against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for children, whereas the US does. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants. Denmark also doesn’t recommend vaccines for rotavirus, hepatitis A, meningococcal, flu or chickenpox, all of which are on the schedule for children in the US. The plan has not been finalized, but the source said an announcement is expected in 2026.

5️⃣ Putin news conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his end-of-year news conference today, signaling that there would be no compromise on Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia is ready and willing “to finish the conflict by peaceful means,” but also claimed that Russian troops are “advancing across the whole of the front line.” Putin went on to list multiple towns and villages that he said his troops were close to capturing. Meanwhile, EU leaders announced a multi-billion-dollar funding plan to support Ukraine’s economy and military over the next two years. The deal, struck early today, provides a crucial lifeline to the country, which was rapidly running out of money.

