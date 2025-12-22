A Mexican Navy plane on medical support mission crashes in Texas

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Search and rescue operations are underway after a Mexican Naval plane carrying out a medical mission crashed near Galveston, Texas, on Monday, the Mexican Navy said in a statement.

The Naval flight experienced an incident during its approach near Galveston, about 50 miles southeast of Houston, the agency’s statement said.

Sheriff’s officials told CNN affiliate KHOU the plane was heading to Galveston with at least one pediatric burn patient on board.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a crash near the base of the Galveston Causeway and said a dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrols had responded to the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene and awaiting the arrival of Federal Aviation Administration personnel, the Texas DPS said in a social media post.

“Search and rescue protocols were immediately activated in coordination with local authorities. The event is underway and protocols are being carried out in coordination with all relevant authorities,” the Mexican Navy said.

CNN has reached out to the FAA and Mexican Navy for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Alessandra Freitas contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.