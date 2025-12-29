5 things to know for Dec. 29: Winter weather alerts, Trump-Zelensky meeting, Helicopter crash, Gaza ceasefire, ‘Avatar’

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Warren Buffett is set to retire as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025. Known for his sage guidance, he became the world’s most celebrated investor and the face of the company’s brand.

1️⃣ Winter weather alerts

More than 30 million people across the Midwest and Northeast are under winter weather alerts as hazardous conditions disrupt travel during one of the busiest stretches of the holiday season. Blizzard warnings remain in effect in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where visibility has dropped to near-whiteout levels. Air travel has been severely impacted: thousands of flights were delayed or canceled on Sunday, and further disruptions are expected today. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was among the affected airports after thunderstorms prompted a temporary ground stop hours ago. Some parts of Interstate 35 — a major highway running from Texas to Minnesota — have also been closed or deemed unsafe to travel.

2️⃣ Trump-Zelensky meeting

President Donald Trump says negotiators are getting “closer” to a Ukraine peace deal after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Florida resort on Sunday, although he acknowledged that “thorny issues” remain. Following more than three hours of talks, neither leader announced any breakthrough in ending Russia’s war. The latest flurry of US diplomacy comes after Russia on Saturday launched its longest sustained attack on Kyiv this year, killing at least two people, wounding dozens and leaving many without heating amid freezing temperatures in the Ukrainian capital.

3️⃣ Helicopter crash

Two helicopters crashed midair in southern New Jersey on Sunday, leaving one person dead and injuring another. Only the pilots were on board the aircraft when they collided near Hammonton Municipal Airport, according to the FAA. Hammonton is about 35 miles from Philadelphia and sits near the New Jersey Pine Barrens, a vast area of forested wilderness. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash and has dispatched an investigator to the scene to gather flight data, maintenance records, witness statements and more.

4️⃣ Gaza ceasefire

President Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan. Netanyahu arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday ahead of the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The US has been urging both Israel and Hamas to work toward phase two of the peace plan, but both sides continue to accuse each other of violating the deal. While the Trump administration is ready to begin reconstruction of the enclave, Israel remains focused on disarming Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza — a key component of the agreement, but one that has no clear path forward.

5️⃣ ‘Avatar’

Moviegoers flocked to theaters for Disney’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” on the last weekend of the year, solidifying the sci-fi adventure film’s place as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. The third installment of director James Cameron’s “Avatar” films earned $64 million domestically Friday through Sunday, and roughly $181 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to just over $760 million. While the industry is still rebounding since Covid-19 slowed audiences, a strong release slate in 2026 could give theaters their best year since the pandemic, a Comscore spokesperson told CNN.

Breakfast browse

Starbucks is slowing its grind in NYC and LA

Starbucks spent years staking out the busiest corners of New York, Los Angeles and other major cities. Now that’s coming to an end.

A ‘Battle of the Sexes’ showdown

Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition on Sunday. Some found the tennis match entertaining, but others questioned its relevance and meaning.

New year, new destinations

A travel expert shared tips for the best deals and destinations in 2026.

Meet TIME Magazine’s 2025 Kid of the Year

TIME’s 2025 Kid of the Year joined CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss how she is using artificial intelligence to help protect senior citizens from cyber scams. Watch the video here.

Is expensive really better?

A growing number of shoppers are questioning the value of luxury goods, as videos criticizing the poor quality of high-end products go viral.

In memoriam

Iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at age 91, according to a statement from her foundation. After retiring from acting, Bardot carved an unconventional path as an advocate for animal rights. Watch this short video reflecting on her life and legacy.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Skier rides down Mt. Etna as it erupts

A lone skier carved down Italy’s Mount Etna as it erupted on Saturday. See the video.

