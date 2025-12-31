Worst-behaved travelers, strange sea-level changes, postmark problems: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

From groping statues to kidnapping a baby wombat, tourists aren’t always on their best behavior. CNN Travel compiled some of the worst examples, along with resolutions for how we can all do better in 2026.

A new US Postal Service rule just kicked in, and it’s important if you rely on postmarks when voting by mail, filing your taxes or paying bills. People in some parts of the country could experience delays.

Oysters are probably the source of dozens of infections across 22 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen explains how to protect yourself.

The weirdest sea level fluctuations on Earth are happening off the coast of an island nation in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists worry it could be a sign of more volatility to come.

Stunning full moons. Dazzling meteor showers. Eerie total eclipses. Stargazers will have plenty of reasons to look to the sky in 2026. Here’s a preview of what to watch for next year.

🐟 Ancient fish faces new threats: The short stretch of river where this tiny fish makes its home is inaccessible to most visitors – but it’s not remote enough to protect the cod from man-made dangers.

🎶 People traditionally sing “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight on New Year’s Eve. What does it mean?

A. In with the new

B. For old times’ sake

C. A year to remember

D. Time to celebrate

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The phrase “auld lang syne” translates loosely to “old, long since,” though the modern equivalent would be “for old times’ sake.”

