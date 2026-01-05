5 things to know for Jan. 5: Venezuela, Airspace closures, Divided Congress, California floods, Swiss bar fire

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Forecasters predict that 2026 will bring the lowest gas prices since the Covid-19 pandemic. For many Americans, it may offer some relief amid rising costs for other essentials — like groceries and electricity.

1️⃣ Venezuela

Venezuela’s ousted President Nicolás Maduro is expected to make his first court appearance today in New York City following a US military operation that led to his capture. Maduro is facing charges that he and his associates conspired with narcoterrorists to ship thousands of tons of cocaine to the US. President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that the US is now “in charge” of Venezuela, a claim Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to temper, saying the administration is aiming for a democratic transition in the Latin American country. As protests spread worldwide and uncertainty mounts over what comes next, Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, has called for an “agenda of cooperation” with the US.

2️⃣ Airspace closures

The US military operation that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro triggered widespread travel disruptions after the FAA temporarily closed Caribbean airspace. Hundreds of flights were canceled over the weekend from popular vacation destinations, including Aruba and Puerto Rico, according to FlightAware. The FAA has since lifted the restrictions, and at least four major airlines — American, Delta, United and Southwest — are working to add more flights to help people return home during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

3️⃣ Divided Congress

Congress returns from recess today amid bitter policy fights and the looming threat of a government shutdown at the end of the month. Lawmakers must also grapple with questions of military oversight after President Trump’s surprise strike in Venezuela, which removed Nicolás Maduro without notifying Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are now facing pressure from within their own party over whether to reassert legislative authority on war powers, all while navigating high-stakes votes on health care and government spending ahead of the fall midterms.

4️⃣ California floods

Heavy rain and high tides have caused flooding in parts of Northern California, prompting road closures and rescues of people trapped in vehicles. Flooding has been reported in at least five counties — Marin, Sonoma, Alameda, San Mateo and San Francisco. These areas remain under a flood watch, with up to three inches of rain possible through tonight in some communities that have been drenched since Christmas, the National Weather Service said. After a mostly dry autumn, California has been hit by a string of powerful winter storms that have brought the state its wettest holiday season in years.

5️⃣ Swiss bar fire

Teenagers as young as 14 and 15 were among the victims of the deadly New Year’s Eve fire at a ski resort bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, police said Sunday, raising questions about whether sufficient age checks were enforced. A total of 40 people were killed in the blaze, including 20 minors. Under Swiss law, beer and wine can be sold to those 16 and older, while spirits are restricted to those 18 or over. Authorities have opened an investigation into the bar’s managers and are examining whether champagne sparklers may have ignited the fire. One of the bar’s co-owners previously said that “everything was done according to the rules.”

▶️ Fish sells for record $3.2 million

This massive bluefin tuna fetched a record $3.2 million at Japan’s Toyosu market auction.

