5 things to know for Jan. 7: Greenland, California wildfires anniversary, Venezuela, Flu season, Brown University shooting

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Justice Department says it has released less than 1% of its Jeffrey Epstein-related files and is still reviewing more than 2 million documents. Sorting through the files is painstaking, with each one carefully checked to shield victims’ identities, as required by law.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Greenland takeover threat

The White House is discussing options to acquire Greenland — and has not ruled out the use of military force. President Donald Trump’s interest in the Arctic island centers on its strategic and economic value. The self-governing Danish territory sits at a critical location between the US, Europe and Russia. It is also believed to hold significant untapped resources, including oil, gas and rare earth minerals. European leaders on Tuesday issued a joint statement denouncing the idea, saying “Greenland belongs to its people.” Back in Washington, many lawmakers have warned that the administration’s rhetoric on Greenland and NATO ally Denmark could strain global alliances.

2️⃣ California wildfires anniversary

Today marks one year since two California wildfires tore through Los Angeles, reducing neighborhoods to ashes and upending the lives of thousands. The Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire killed at least 31 people, destroyed over 16,000 structures and left communities reeling in grief. The fires rank as two of the three most destructive in California’s history. One year on, many residents of the fire zones have described anger, frustration and exhaustion as they cope with the fires’ long-term impact on their lives. At the same time, many have shown remarkable resilience as they navigate the complex process of rebuilding on burned lots.

3️⃣ Venezuela oil

In the days since the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, tensions have flared over control of the country’s vast oil reserves. On Tuesday, President Trump said Venezuela will turn over 30 million to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the US. It will be sold at market value for as much as $2.75 billion, with the proceeds controlled by the US. A senior Trump administration official tells CNN the oil has already been produced and will be shipped to the US for refining. Analysts say the move could slightly lower oil costs, but it is unlikely to have a major impact on Americans’ gas prices.

4️⃣ Flu season

Doctor visits for flu symptoms have reached their highest level in 25 years, the CDC reports. This comes as nearly all US states are showing high or very high levels of flu activity, driven by a new variant called subclade K. Health officials urge vaccination to reduce the risk of severe illness, although current vaccines may provide only partial protection since subclade K began spreading after strains were chosen for this year’s flu shots. The CDC estimates that at least 11 million people have had the flu this season, 120,000 have been hospitalized as a result and 5,000 have died.

5️⃣ Brown University shooting

The suspect in last month’s shooting at Brown University and subsequent killing of an MIT professor admitted to the attacks in a series of short videos authorities recovered from an electronic device, officials said Tuesday. He did not offer a motive — or apologies — for the attacks in the videos. In the chilling remarks, the suspect said he had been planning the attack for more than six semesters. Two students — Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov — died in the campus attack, while Nuno F.G. Loureiro, an MIT professor, was fatally shot at his home near Boston. The device with the videos was found in the storage facility where authorities located the suspect’s body after he died by suicide.

Breakfast browse

Dogs trained to sniff out mold

Trained since puppyhood, these dogs can locate mold quickly and accurately.

Plans for $2.3 billion Olympic stadium ignite debate in host city

Some conservationists have taken issue with the location of Brisbane’s new Olympic stadium. Read why.

A closed chapter

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman and Grammy-winning singer Keith Urban are officially divorced after 19 years of marriage.

Why I spent a week on an island with my best friend’s husband

Sometimes friendships take you to unexpected places, including trips that are completely platonic.

Could your next flight be powered by street food?

A type of airplane fuel made from waste, such as used cooking oil, could help the aviation industry reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Elvis superfans gather for festival

These fans have a burning love for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll! They traveled from around the world to Sydney, Australia, to celebrate his music at a multi-day festival.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.