5 things to know for Jan. 9: Immigration tensions, Presidential powers, Iran internet blackout, Home prices, White House

1️⃣ Immigration tensions

Two American cities are on edge after separate shootings involving federal immigration agents this week. In Minneapolis, demonstrations are flaring after an ICE officer shot and killed a 37-year-old US citizen on Wednesday, with protestors demanding the Trump administration end its immigration crackdown in the city. The White House, meanwhile, is defending the actions of the ICE agent involved. In a separate incident, a married couple was hospitalized in Portland, Oregon, after being shot by Border Patrol agents on Thursday. A law enforcement official said the agents were conducting a traffic stop and fired when the suspects attempted to run them over. Portland’s mayor has called on ICE to suspend operations in the city until the shooting is fully investigated.

2️⃣ Presidential powers

Lawmakers are pushing to limit the powers of President Donald Trump in Venezuela as uncertainty mounts over his next steps in the deepening conflict. On Thursday, a handful of Republicans joined Democrats to advance a resolution that would limit future US military force in Venezuela without congressional approval. The final resolution is not guaranteed to pass, but the vote deals a symbolic rebuke to the president. It comes just days after the Trump administration launched a strike on Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro without the approval of Congress.

3️⃣ Iran internet blackout

Iran was hit with a nationwide internet blackout on Thursday as mass anti-government protests spread amid anger over economic hardship and security crackdowns. Authorities shut down internet access and phone lines shortly after protests erupted in Tehran and other major cities, though the blackout did not immediately stop videos of the demonstrations — now in their second week — from circulating online. At least 45 protesters have been killed since the unrest began, according to the Iran Human Rights NGO. The group says hundreds more have been injured and more than 2,000 people detained.

4️⃣ Home prices

President Trump said he wants to ban large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, citing the current strain on American homebuyers. This comes as corporations such as Blackstone, JPMorgan Chase, and other banks and investment firms have increasingly snapped up family homes in recent years and turned them into rentals. Critics say the practice has driven up home prices and hurt affordability, but some housing experts argue the president’s proposal would have minimal effect on overall housing supply. The cost of buying a home in the US has surged in recent years, fueled by historically low inventory and mortgage rates above 6%. Between early 2020 and the third quarter of 2025, home prices rose nearly 55% nationwide, according to a report from the National Association of Home Builders.

5️⃣ White House

New details emerged on Thursday about President Trump’s East Wing expansion at the White House — including a “grand stair” — and changes to the West Wing Colonnade as well. For the first time, a second story on the West Wing Colonnade was unveiled. It is designed to mirror the East Wing addition after the previous building was demolished last year. Architect Shalom Baranes offered new insight into the size and scope of the project, which drew mild pushback from some members of the National Capital Planning Commission. The East Wing expansion will include a 22,000-square-foot ballroom capable of seating 1,000 guests, with the overall expansion totaling roughly 89,000 square feet. Above-ground construction is expected to begin around April.

