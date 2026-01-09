Oregon to investigate Border Patrol shooting of couple who federal officials say is linked to a notorious gang



CNN, KATU, KPTV, KGW, PORTLAND AREA FIRE AND RESCUE

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Oregon authorities a﻿re investigating a shooting by Border Patrol agents in Portland that wounded two people federal authorities allege are tied to a violent international gang – an incident that renewed questions about the Trump administration’s handling of its immigration crackdown in the city and across the US.

Border Patrol agents on Thursday were conducting a targeted vehicle stop around 2:19 p.m. Portland time, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland,” she said.

McLaughlin said the driver is believed to be a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua – the notorious Venezuelan gang President Donald Trump has targeted amid accusations of drug trafficking, murder and other violence. Details about why federal authorities believe the two are linked to Tren de Aragua were not immediately released.

When Border Patrol agents identified themselves to the occupants in the car, “the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents,” McLaughlin said.

“Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot,” she said. “The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene.”

The car’s occupants, who later were taken to a hospital after local police responding to calls found them, are a married couple, a senior law enforcement source said. The husband in the car was shot in the arm, and the wife was in the chest, the source said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

No agents were injured in the shooting, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

Thursday’s shooting in Portland heightened tensions a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, prompting protests nationwide.

After Wednesday’s killing in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey told agents to “get the fuck out” of the city. After the Portland shooting, Oregon state Sen. Kayse Jama took a similar tone, telling ICE agents to “get the hell out of our community.”

Portland Police Chief Bob Day said local officers weren’t involved in the incident, but responded to reports of a shooting involving federal agents just after 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Minutes later, police received a call from a different location from a man who said he’d been shot by federal officers and was requesting help, according to Day and dispatch audio.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, and emergency responders transported them to a hospital, Day said.

The chief said his department didn’t know if the vehicle involved in the shooting had been weaponized against the agents.

The two people who were shot are married, a senior law enforcement source told CNN.

State to investigate shooting

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson linked Thursday’s shooting to the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, the circumstances of which have been disputed by federal and local officials. Wilson said he had spoken to the Minneapolis mayor earlier in the day to offer condolences and called Good’s death “entirely preventable” in a statement Thursday morning.

Hours after the mayors spoke, Wilson was similarly casting doubt on the Trump administration’s characterization of what took place in Portland.

“We know what the federal government says happened here. There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time has long passed,” he said.

Wilson called for ICE to halt all operations in Portland until an investigation can take place.

“Portland is not a training ground for militarized agents,” Wilson said. “When the administration talks about using full force, we are seeing what it means on our streets.”

In the wake of Thursday’s shooting, demonstrators gathered outside the ICE facility in Portland – the site of tense and colorful protests last year.

Six people were arrested during the protest Thursday night, police said.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced late Thursday the state will open an investigation into the shooting, saying officials “have been clear about our concerns with excessive use of force by federal agents in Portland and nationally.”

“The investigation will look into whether any federal officer acted outside the scope of their lawful authority and will include witness interviews, video evidence, and other relevant materials,” Rayfield said.

On the federal government side, the FBI said it is investigating an “assault” on two CBP agents. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the FBI, it said.

Trump has frequently taken aim at Portland, depicting the liberal city as a crime-riddled war zone and falsely claiming on several occasions that it is “burning to the ground.”

The White House was locked in a monthslong battle with city and state officials over the administration’s controversial deployment of National Guard troops to the city, which was blocked by a federal judge. City officials have argued Trump’s incendiary remarks and troop deployments have inflamed violence in the city, which has been rocked by frequent protests over immigration enforcement.

Multnomah County, which includes part of Portland, voted Thursday to extend an emergency declaration in response to ICE’s continued presence in the area, County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said.

The declaration was originally issued in December “in response to ongoing impacts from federal immigration enforcement,” Vega Pederson said at the time.

“Multnomah County will not stand by as federal governments attack our neighbors,” she said Thursday.

This has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Taylor Romine, Amanda Musa, Josh Campbell, Priscilla Alvarez and John Miller contributed to this report.