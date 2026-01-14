Person shot in leg by federal law enforcement in Minneapolis after assaulting an officer, DHS says

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — A person was shot in the leg by a federal law enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening after resisting arrest and “violently assaulting” an officer, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, as the city is still reeling in the aftermath of last week’s fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city of Minneapolis said.

Officers were conducting a “targeted” traffic stop at about 6:50 p.m. local time involving a Venezuelan man who DHS said is in the United States illegally. The man fled the scene in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car and then ran away on foot, DHS said.

“The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer,” the post said.

During the struggle, DHS said two people came out of a nearby apartment and attacked the officer using a snow shovel and a broom handle.

After the suspect got loose and joined the attack, the officer fired “defensive shots,” DHS said, striking the initial subject in the leg. The three individuals then ran back into the apartment building, barricading themselves inside, the agency said.

The officer and initial subject are both in the hospital, and the two other individuals are in custody, DHS said. The statement did not detail how their detention unfolded.

Minneapolis leaders are asking the city — once again rocked by violence involving federal law enforcement — to remain calm.

“The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support,” the city’s post said.

Federal agents launched an array of less lethal munitions to clear the crowd that gathered at the scene, including pepper balls and what sounded like flash bangs. At one point, it appeared a member of the crowd threw one of the gas canisters back at agents, who then kicked it away.

Smoke hung in the air as officers deployed multiple tear gas canisters, one striking CNN correspondent Whitney Wild.

A growing crowd had followed federal agents through the neighborhood, with a line of officers forming a wall behind yellow police tape to block off the road that sits about 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis.

A CNN team on the ground witnessed a convoy of officers from the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol also arriving. While local law enforcement officers have not actively taken part in immigration enforcement operations in the city, they have often been dispatched to the scenes of critical incidents and demonstrations to ensure public safety.

“We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details,” a city spokesperson said in an email to CNN Wednesday evening.

CNN has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.