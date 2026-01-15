Measles exposure tips, food safety, tapping into loneliness: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

Measles cases in the US reached a record high in 2025, and the virus is still spreading quickly. Stay informed about how to prepare for a potential exposure and the steps to take if one occurs.

YouTube will now let parents limit the amount of time their teens spend scrolling through its short-form video feature or block them altogether. The restricted window ranges from two hours to zero minutes.

Newsrooms are bracing for more press confrontation after the Justice Department took a rare step in getting a search warrant for a reporter’s home. Journalists and media lawyers expect it will happen again.

The experience at this British eatery was described as “truly unique” by the prestigious Michelin guide. But the two‑star establishment is now making headlines for less positive reasons after a damning report.

The stomach contents of a prehistoric wolf have allowed scientists to sequence the DNA of one of the last known woolly rhinos. The findings of the pup’s last meal could answer why the ice giant went extinct.

🌌 Stunning sight: An astronaut captured the dazzling colors of the Aurora Borealis from space. Take a look.

More than a dozen NCAA basketball players charged over rigged games, prosecutors say

Trump threatens to use Insurrection Act as anti-ICE protests flare following another shooting in Minneapolis

Mortgage rates fall to lowest level in more than three years

💊 Pills, peptides and cold plunges: The longevity industry is booming with futuristic fixes and bold promises. Is it hype or the secret to a longer, healthier life? CNN’s Randi Kaye steps inside a sold‑out South Florida summit and discovers the real key to longevity might be something that money can’t buy.

🇬🇱 What percentage of Americans oppose the US attempting to take control of Greenland?

A. 20%

B. 45%

C. 60%

D. 75%

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. According to a new CNN poll, three-quarters of Americans say they oppose the idea.

