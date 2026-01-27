5 things to know for Jan. 26: Minneapolis fallout, Trump tariffs, Treasury contracts, Venezuela, Russia-Ukraine

By Tricia Escobedo, CNN

A week after a US-owned joint venture took control of TikTok, some users are accusing the app of censorship after failing to upload videos about ICE. TikTok says the ongoing glitches are related to a power outage.

1️⃣ Minneapolis fallout

President Donald Trump showed his first signs of retreat since surging federal immigration agents in Minnesota late last year — replacing the leader of the crackdown on the ground and signaling a new willingness to cooperate with the state’s Democratic elected officials. Top Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and some of his agents are expected to leave Minneapolis today and return to their respective sectors, according to three sources, sidelining a key player in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The move comes after Trump announced he was dispatching White House border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis in the wake of the fatal shooting of US citizen Alex Pretti. The White House has said Homan is expected to manage ICE operations in the city.

2️⃣ Trump tariffs

President Trump announced he is raising tariffs on goods from South Korea from 15% to 25% because Seoul has not enacted a trade agreement with the US. It’s unclear when the new tariffs would take effect. The White House did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. South Korea is one of the United States’ top sources of foreign goods, shipping $132 billion worth of goods to the country in 2024, according to Commerce Department data. Top exports to the US include cars and car parts, as well as semiconductors and electronics. These goods are at risk of becoming more expensive due to the higher levies.

3️⃣ Treasury contracts

The Treasury Department has cut ties with Booz Allen Hamilton and announced that it was canceling $21 million in federal contracts with the consulting giant because one of its ex-employees previously leaked President Trump’s tax returns to the press. A statement from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent referenced Charles Littlejohn, a onetime Booz employee who is now serving a five-year prison term for stealing tax return information on Trump and other wealthy Americans while contracting at the IRS. A Booz Allen spokesperson disputed some of Bessent’s claims in a statement to CNN, saying the company “fully supported” the government in its investigation.

4️⃣ Venezuela

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez has said she has had “enough” of Washington’s orders, as she works to unite the country after the US capture of its former leader, Nicolás Maduro. Rodríguez has been walking a tight-rope since being backed by the US to lead the country in the interim — balancing keeping Maduro loyalists on board at home while trying to ensure the White House is happy. Now, almost a month into her new role, Rodríguez has pushed back against the US amid ongoing pressure, including a series of demands that Venezuela resume oil production.

5️⃣ Russia-Ukraine

Russia has admitted for the first time that a Ukrainian missile sank its prized Black Sea flagship, later deleting the statement and returning to the official narrative that the guided-missile cruiser Moskva went down because of a freak accident. The Moskva was one of Russia’s most important warships when it sunk in April 2022, just seven weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv was quick to claim it had hit the vessel with its Neptune anti-ship cruise missile, but Russia pushed a different narrative of the incident.

Breakfast browse

No kids allowed

France’s high-speed rail service is facing a backlash after banning children from its new premium-class carriage.

Panda diplomacy

Japan’s last two pandas were returned to China this week in a departure that highlights strained relations between the two countries.

Worth the calories

“The Great British Bake Off” has revealed the famed chef who will replace departing Prue Leith, the longtime judge on the popular TV baking competition.

Swapping book club for paying bills

Some busy adults are opting for “admin nights” — hanging out with friends while getting long-overdue tasks done.

K-pop comeback

After years of training to be a Korean pop star, she was dropped by her agency. Today, Ejae is the star of “KPop Demon Hunters” and her song is nominated for four Grammys and an Oscar.

And finally…

▶️ Extreme precision stunt caught on video

Five elite wing suit flyers navigate an opening in the world’s tallest hotel at speeds exceeding 124 mph. Watch the video here.

