5 things to know for Jan. 29: CNN town hall, Government shutdown, Nuclear weapons, Tesla, Interest rates

More than a million fewer people have enrolled in Obamacare for 2026, new data shows. The drop comes after enhanced federal subsidies expired, leaving many Americans struggling with soaring monthly payments.

1️⃣ CNN town hall

Minnesota leaders spoke with the public at a CNN town hall on Wednesday after weeks of unrest in the state, sparked by clashes between federal immigration agents and residents in Minneapolis. Here are the key takeaways:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reaffirmed his support for the city’s sanctuary policies and repeated his demand that federal immigration agents leave Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara sharply criticized federal immigration agents’ tactics in the city, saying viral videos show “methods that are questionable” and unsafe for both agents and the public.

Mayor Frey watched a video of a prior altercation between Alex Pretti and federal immigration agents for the first time during Wednesday night’s town hall. He said that regardless of what the video showed, it did not justify the protester’s killing more than a week later.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said state officials still do not know the names of the federal agents who shot Alex Pretti. He said the government’s refusal to release the names “feels like a cover-up.”

2️⃣ Government shutdown

The White House and Senate leaders are moving closer to a deal to avoid a government shutdown before Friday’s deadline, when funding for many federal agencies is set to expire. Sources say lawmakers are trying to resolve some major differences, especially on immigration. Democratic senators have threatened to block a massive spending package that includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security following two fatal shootings in Minnesota. Senate Republicans, however, want to keep the spending bill intact and hope the Trump administration’s recent actions to calm tensions in Minnesota will help avert a shutdown.

3️⃣ Nuclear weapons

President Donald Trump is escalating his threats of military action against Iran. In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump urged government leaders in Tehran to negotiate a deal to prevent them from developing nuclear weapons. He warned that the next US attack would be “far worse” than last summer’s strikes on three nuclear sites if talks collapse. A key adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said that any military action would be considered the start of war and vowed an “unprecedented” response, naming Tel Aviv as a target. Sources say Trump is considering strikes on Iran’s leadership, government institutions and nuclear sites, but has not made a final decision on how to proceed.

4️⃣ Tesla

Tesla is ending production of its Model S and Model X vehicles amid declining sales and plunging profits. CEO Elon Musk says the company will instead focus on building humanoid robots and expanding its self-driving “robotaxi” service. Musk on Wednesday predicted that the Cybercab, a two-seat self-driving vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, will eventually be sold in numbers “several times more” than all of Tesla’s other vehicles combined. Tesla’s earnings have fallen in nine of the last 10 quarters, and its income last year amounted to just 30% of its 2022 peak of $12.6 billion.

5️⃣ Interest rates

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that interest rates will remain unchanged for now, despite ongoing threats from President Trump. The central bank is keeping its benchmark lending rate at a range of 3.5-3.75%, following three consecutive rate cuts late last year. During his post-meeting news conference, Chair Jerome Powell suggested there’s no need for imminent rate cuts as the economy seems to be holding up. Powell also rejected several questions from reporters about the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into him.

