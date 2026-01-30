5 things to know for Jan. 30: Frigid cold, Government shutdown, Federal Reserve, Canada tariffs, Nipah virus

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Nationwide protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown are expected today, with organizers calling for a boycott of schools, workplaces and shopping in cities across the country. CNN is monitoring dozens of demonstrations and marches planned for major metropolitan areas, including Minneapolis, New York City and Atlanta.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Frigid cold

A brutal surge of cold air affecting millions across the US is set to intensify this weekend. More than 200 daily low temperature records could be broken from today through Monday across the eastern half of the country as another wave of bitter air moves in. It comes as several states are still recovering from last weekend’s historic winter storm, which has been blamed for at least 85 deaths in the US. In much of the South and East, temperatures in the coming days could plunge more than 30 degrees below normal. At the same time, a powerful bomb cyclone is expected to bring heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding to the Southeast.

MAPS & CHARTS: Track the bomb cyclone and weather alerts nationwide.

2️⃣ Government shutdown

The Senate has reached a deal to avert a government shutdown, but its fate remains uncertain as lawmakers have yet to hold a vote. With less than a day left before the deadline, a partial shutdown still appears likely. President Donald Trump supports the compromise bill and is eager to avoid what would be the second shutdown of his second term. The agreement would separate Department of Homeland Security funding from the overall spending package, sources told CNN, as Democrats push for reforms to rein in Trump’s immigration crackdown.

3️⃣ Federal Reserve

President Trump said today he is nominating Kevin Warsh to be the 17th chair of the Federal Reserve. Warsh served as a Fed governor for five years under former President George W. Bush. He was appointed to the Fed in 2006 at the age of 35, making him the youngest person ever to serve on the Fed’s powerful board. Warsh, now 55, has recently shifted his stance on monetary policy. A former inflation hawk, he now favors lower interest rates, according to numerous recent public statements. If confirmed by the Senate, Warsh will take over the role from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who Trump has repeatedly criticized for not lowering interest rates as quickly and dramatically as he would like.

4️⃣ Canada tariffs

President Trump said Thursday that he is decertifying Canadian-made aircraft and threatened a 50% tariff until American-made Gulfstreams are certified there. The tariff threat is the latest episode in a prolonged spat between the US and its next-door neighbor since Trump took office last year. On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects Trump to “respect Canadian sovereignty” after reports that Alberta separatists met with US officials seeking Trump’s help to split from Canada. A few days earlier, Trump also threatened a 100% tariff on Canada if it struck a trade deal with China.

INTERACTIVE: See the impact of Trump’s tariff policy on the US economy.

5️⃣ Nipah virus

The World Health Organization reported two cases of Nipah virus in an eastern Indian state on Thursday. The rare virus kills more than half of those it infects. Classified by the CDC as a biosafety level four pathogen — the highest category alongside viruses like Ebola — Nipah has the potential to serve as an agent for bioterrorism. Though there have been only a few outbreaks, and none in the US, Nipah is considered a public health threat because of its high case fatality rate, potential for human-to-human transmission and lack of approved vaccines or treatment. Most commonly, it has been transmitted through direct contact with infected pigs or bats, the CDC says.

Breakfast browse

Video: This is the most streamed show in the US

Any guesses? This animated series keeps audiences hooked year after year

‘It’s going to crack’

A spacecraft set to carry humans to the moon has some experts worried.

Iran’s internet blackout

The Iranian regime is planning to “retire” access to the internet, according to experts, who warn Iran is entering “a new age of digital isolation.”

Chinese video game traps player in violent virtual scam center

This new video game attempts to show players what it’s like to be trapped in a criminal underworld.

Apple soars on iPhone 17 success

Apple reported earnings that blew past Wall Street’s expectations on Thursday, largely driven by iPhone 17 sales.

Quiz time

Which automaker is discontinuing some vehicle models to focus on building robots?

A. Ford

B. Tesla

C. Hyundai

D. Honda

Take me to the quiz!

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Nicki Minaj receives ‘Gold Card’

Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a picture of President Trump’s “Gold Card,” a new immigration visa that allows wealthy foreigners to pay $1 million to expedite their application.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.