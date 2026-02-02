Liberal gun groups, collapsing homes, night owl woes: Catch up on the day’s stories
👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Authorities in Arizona are investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie. Detectives described the scene at her home as “very concerning” and asked the public for help.
1️⃣ ‘People are scared’
Some left-leaning and liberal gun-rights groups are seeing a rush of new members since the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. The influx has been so rapid that many organizations are struggling to keep up with the growing demand for firearms training.
2️⃣ Give a hoot
Do you like to stay up late? If you’re someone who thrives after dark, you might want to pay extra attention to your heart health. Experts explain what night owls need to know.
3️⃣ Teen meme
At first glance, Amelia looks like a typical teenager. But videos featuring this AI-generated girl with purple hair have exploded across social media, and the far right uses her image to spread right-wing and racist views.
4️⃣ From A to Z
The Super Bowl clash between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is just a few days away. To get you hyped up, my CNN Sports colleagues put together a great guide to all the history and traditions.
5️⃣ Punxsutawney Phil
The weather-predicting groundhog saw his shadow when he was plucked from his warm burrow and thrust out into the frigid air this morning. Here’s what that means, according to popular lore.
🌀 Lost at sea: Hurricane-force wind gusts from a bomb cyclone caused several homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to collapse into the Atlantic Ocean. Watch the dramatic video.
- Johnson faces GOP dread over funding deal that includes ICE reform demands
- Trump slashes tariffs on India after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil
- SpaceX is acquiring xAI
👗 Stellar style: From leather and lace to risqué and revealing, see the most striking celebrity looks from the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.
- She wants to self-deport. But this pregnant mom is stuck in a strange subplot of Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown
- Potential Trump intrusion among ‘worst-case scenarios’ as Democratic election officials prepare for midterms
- I went to a longevity conference, but we may already know the key to living longer
🍕 Which menu item is Papa Johns bringing back in an effort to lure customers?
A. Garlic Knots
B. Pan Pizza
C. Buffalo Wings
D. Jalapeño Poppers
✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: The 8-minute morning routine to reduce back pain all day
🧠 Quiz answer: B. The chain is reviving the Pan Pizza, a menu item it hasn’t offered in a decade.
