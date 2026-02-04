5 things to know for Feb. 4: Shutdown ends, Assassination attempt, Jill Biden’s ex-husband, Nuclear talks, Bitcoin



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Authorities say they are aware of reports of possible ransom notes in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie. The case has gripped the nation after Nancy, 84, was abducted from her home in a quiet Arizona neighborhood where she lives alone.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Shutdown ends

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping spending package into law, ending a three-day partial government shutdown. While the deal funds several critical departments, it sets up another looming deadline for the Department of Homeland Security. Trump and Democrats now have two weeks to reach an agreement on how to rein in federal law enforcement — specifically Immigration and Customs Enforcement — or face a DHS shutdown that would affect agencies from the TSA to FEMA. Democrats are demanding changes to immigration enforcement operations, including requiring ICE agents to wear body cameras, remove face coverings and end roving patrols.

2️⃣ Assassination attempt

The man who attempted to assassinate then-former President Trump at a Florida golf course in 2024 will be sentenced today. Ryan Routh built a sniper’s nest near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course before the plot was thwarted by a Secret Service agent. Routh was convicted of five counts in September after a disastrous attempt to represent himself at trial, where he was repeatedly reprimanded by the presiding judge, Aileen Cannon. Prosecutors are asking Cannon to impose a life sentence on Routh for attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, adding that he has “expressed neither regret nor remorse.”

3️⃣ Jill Biden’s ex-husband

The ex-husband of former first lady Dr. Jill Biden has been charged with murder in the death of his current wife, authorities said Tuesday. William Stevenson, 77, was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, who was found unresponsive in December inside a Delaware home. Stevenson was married to Biden from 1970 until their divorce in 1975. “Looking back, it may seem like that relationship was a mistake of youth,” Biden wrote in her 2019 memoir. The Biden post-presidential office declined to comment on Stevenson’s arrest and charges.

4️⃣ Nuclear talks

US and Iranian officials say they will meet for nuclear talks later this week, though tensions between the countries remain high. The discussions are expected to be held in Oman, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The White House, however, says President Trump is keeping open the option of military strikes in Iran if the talks are not successful. Tensions have escalated this year, with Trump renewing threats to strike Iran again if it does not agree to negotiate a new nuclear deal. Iran is believed to have thousands of missiles and drones within range of US troops based in several countries in the Middle East, and it has threatened to strike them, as well as Israel.

5️⃣ Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since November 2024 on Tuesday. Despite President Trump’s pledge to make the US the “crypto capital of the world,” bitcoin is now down about 40% since hitting a record high in October. In recent months, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value has whipsawed in price and struggled to regain ground amid a series of sell-offs. US stocks also stumbled on Tuesday as Wall Street grows increasingly concerned about how profitable the AI boom will ultimately be — and whether the massive spending behind it will pay off.

Breakfast browse

Westminster Dog Show

An elegant pup named Penny claimed the top prize at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday.

What are the rich and famous buying in 2026?

Just ask these personal shoppers who have built careers finding impossible-to-get items for the 1%.

Another restaurant chain is shuttering its doors

Inflation has been rough on family-friendly restaurant chains in the US. After a 30-year stint in the business, this one couldn’t hang on.

Video: Robbers armed with a hammer smash London jewelry store

Two masked men with a sledgehammer smashed the window of a jewelry shop in London. Video shows them fighting with the staff inside the shop.

See shortlisted images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

More than 60,000 entries from 113 countries were submitted. These stunning photos are the finalists.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ A brilliant accident

This NASA engineer accidentally invented one of history’s most iconic toys.Write a short blurb with link to video.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.