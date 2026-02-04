Musk’s bold plan, frozen zoos, all about curling: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Elon Musk believes the best way to solve the difficulties of building AI data centers on Earth is to move them into outer space. This week’s merger of his rocket company SpaceX with xAI could help get them there.

President Donald Trump put gun groups on the defensive when he said Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti should not have had a gun when he was fatally shot by federal agents. His comments have scrambled America’s gun politics.

A biotech company that’s trying to revive the dodo, mammoth and Tasmanian tiger is creating a frozen biovault for endangered species. Last year, Colossal Biosciences used ancient DNA to “resurrect” the dire wolf.

The Library of Congress added 25 movies to the National Film Registry, including classics like “The Big Chill” and “Before Sunrise.” See which ones made the cut.

There’s one sport that seems to capture the hearts and minds of viewers around the world during every Winter Olympics: curling. Here’s a quick rundown.

🪼 Creepy creature: Scientists found a rare phantom jellyfish hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface off the coast of Argentina. First discovered in 1899, it can grow as long as a school bus.

🎨 Fishy fresco: Italian authorities have opened an investigation after complaints that a newly restored angel in a Rome church looks strikingly similar to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

