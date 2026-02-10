5 things to know for Feb.10: Nancy Guthrie, Epstein files, Mask ban, DHS funding, US-Canada bridge

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

It’s Day 4 of the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, where nine gold medals will be decided over the coming hours. Take a look at today’s action-packed schedule of events.

1️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

A second reported ransom deadline has passed in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing for more than a week. An alleged note from her possible abductors demanded $6 million by 5 p.m. on Monday and threatened Nancy’s life if the family did not pay. It’s unclear if any financial transaction has taken place. Savannah Guthrie recently posted another plea on social media, saying the family is “at an hour of desperation” but believes her mother is “still out there.” The FBI has appealed to the public for tips and has yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in the disappearance.

2️⃣ Epstein files

Ghislaine Maxwell, jailed for 20 years for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to abuse minors, sent a message to President Donald Trump on Monday saying that if he were to grant her clemency, she would clear his name of any wrongdoing related to Epstein. The extraordinary overture, disclosed by Maxwell’s lawyer during her virtual deposition before the House Oversight Committee, raises further questions about accountability and transparency. Trump has not ruled out the possibility of granting Maxwell a pardon or commutation. Meanwhile, lawmakers on the committee accuse Maxwell of attempting to buy her clemency by refusing to testify.

3️⃣ Mask ban

A federal judge in California on Monday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on most law enforcement officers from wearing masks during operations. US District Judge Christina Snyder in Los Angeles granted the Trump administration’s request for a preliminary injunction, finding that the ban “unlawfully discriminates” against federal agents. Snyder, however, kept in place another law requiring federal officers operating in the state to display either their name or badge number. The ruling is a partial win for the Trump administration, which challenged the policies in federal court last year, insisting both be thrown out to protect federal agents.

4️⃣ DHS funding

Republican and Democratic negotiators have made little progress on a funding deal for the Department of Homeland Security as they face an agency shutdown by the end of the week. Democrats have sought to make major reforms to ICE and Border Patrol, but Republicans are refusing their key demands. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blamed Republicans for the stalled negotiations on a deal to fund DHS, which includes FEMA and TSA. “Either they’re going to agree to dramatically reform the way in which ICE and other immigration enforcement agencies are conducting themselves … or they’re making the explicit decision to shut down the Coast Guard, shut down FEMA and shut down TSA,” Jeffries warned.

5️⃣ US-Canada bridge

President Trump is threatening to block the opening of a new bridge connecting the US and Canada, again lashing out at his country’s northern neighbor over a range of economic issues as the rift between Washington and Ottawa deepens. Trump said he would “not allow” the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a 1.5-mile structure connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, “until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them.” Major construction on the bridge is complete, and it’s expected to open this year after a period of testing. CNN has reached out to the White House and Canadian officials for comment.

Breakfast browse

‘Don’t worry, we come in peace’

AI companies used Super Bowl ads not to sell specific products but instead sell a vision of a kinder, gentler AI future.

Landmark social media trial underway

Opening statements began Monday in a landmark trial against Meta and YouTube. Read about the high-stakes case.

Why this pint-sized pub is getting booked up in minutes

Eleven minutes was all it took for the Sunday lunch at this small British pub to get booked for the entirety of 2026.

Eddie Bauer files for bankruptcy

The outdoor sportswear chain plans to sell about 200 stores across the US and Canada due to declining sales and supply chain challenges.

Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed

New documents show the beloved actor died from a pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause.

▶️ Olympic medals are breaking

After making the podium at the Olympics, some athletes have found that their hard-earned medals are falling off their ribbons.

