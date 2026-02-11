Drop in violent crime, timing of treatment, trouble in paradise: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Crime numbers

Most major US cities experienced a steep drop in violent crime last year, according to new data. The analysis reflects an overall downward trend in recent years, after a spike during the Covid-19 pandemic.

2️⃣ Tulips and tuna

Old fishing nets — once used to protect flowers in the Netherlands — are getting a new lease on life. They’re now helping to save Ukrainian soldiers and civilians by catching Russian drones.

3️⃣ Timing is everything

Researchers tried an experiment with people who had the same kind of lung cancer and split them into two groups. They discovered that how well a treatment works may depend on the time of day you get it.

4️⃣ Trouble in paradise

After a K-pop star’s post went viral, Australia’s once-peaceful Lincoln’s Rock was flooded with selfie-seekers, forcing closures and igniting tensions. Here’s how this beautiful spot spiraled into crisis.

5️⃣ Redefining fine dining

Acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson talks about African food as deeply rooted, spiritually grounded and quietly confident. He believes it’s the future of global cuisine.

Watch this

🥌 ‘They’re very special’: On the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Italy, the longstanding tradition of pin trading is going strong. See why it’s so popular.

Top headlines

Check this out

🦍 Believe it or not: Kids love to play pretend, holding imaginary tea parties or teaching a lesson to their teddy bears. A new study suggests it’s not a uniquely human talent.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🥣 The FDA will reassess the safety of which preservative used in popular snack foods?

﻿A. Salt

B. BHA

C. Nitrates

D. Sulfites

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The agency is reviewing the safety of butylated hydroxyanisole — also known as BHA — which is used in foods including potato chips, cereals and meat products.

