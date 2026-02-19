New largest company, baby food fad, snowstorm scenarios: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

Amazon has surpassed Walmart as the world’s largest company, measured by sales. Its revenue growth helped break the retail corporation’s 13-year streak.

Doctors are warning the US immigration crackdown could have long-term health consequences on communities. Some providers are already seeing an effect on appointments and vaccination numbers.

One of the latest TikTok trends among parents is feeding babies lots of butter, with influencers saying it provides benefits to the child’s health. Experts told us they’re not exactly wrong.

Pesky hydrogen leaks are an all-too-familiar problem for NASA, one that delayed a history-making trip around the moon. As launch controllers revisit the mission, one lingering question remains.

At New York Fashion Week, a cohort of designers stood out for making clothes that women actually want to wear. From brocade coats to workaday dresses, these looks dominated the runway.

💥 Airborne crash: A man was arrested in Tigard, Oregon, after his truck went flying through the air and into a house. Police said no one in the house was injured.

Timeline: How Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor fell from grace over his ties to Epstein

Exclusive: DHS admits its website showcasing the ‘worst of the worst’ immigrants was rife with errors

Team USA wins women’s hockey gold in stunning overtime comeback over Canada at Winter Olympics. Follow live updates

♨️ Cooling canopy: An air‑conditioned “forest” is letting visitors explore this island in comfort, offering welcome relief — no matter the season.

How immigration agents are using a once-obscure law to detain US citizens

China has another solution to its shrinking population: robots

How Epstein enlisted Harvard scientists to burnish his reputation — and try to make a profit

﻿A. Stray Kids

B. Close Your Eyes

C. BTS

D. Seventeen

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The group, Close Your Eyes, has released three mini albums with 1.2 million sales in 10 months.

