5 things to know for Feb. 25: State of the Union, Americans in Mexico, Immigration, Childhood vaccines, Nancy Guthrie



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Some Democrats staged a quiet protest at the State of the Union by wearing white buttons — a subtle yet coordinated effort that didn’t go unnoticed. CNN spoke with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who explained the meaning behind the symbol.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ State of the Union

President Donald Trump set a record Tuesday night for the longest State of the Union address in US history, speaking for 1 hour and 47 minutes. He touted his economic policies and global leadership, claiming the country has “achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before.” Trump focused on his tariff policy, arguing it’s saving the country, protecting world peace and will one day replace income taxes. He also said inflation is falling, wages are rising and more Americans are finding jobs. The president, however, is no stranger to false or misleading claims — and his speech was replete with them. Shortly after his address, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic response, sharply criticizing Trump on affordability and immigration while pushing back on his rosy economic picture.

2️⃣ Americans in Mexico

The US State Department has lifted a shelter-in-place order for Americans in Mexico, saying conditions have “returned to normal” after days of unrest following the death of cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera. Officials said US citizens are no longer being urged to shelter in Jalisco, Nayarit and Baja California. Flight schedules are operating normally again in Guadalajara, and airlines have added extra service to Puerto Vallarta after violence earlier this week disrupted travel. Public transportation and businesses across the region are also reopening, the department said.

3️⃣ Immigration crackdown

The Trump administration is weighing a new requirement for US banks to verify the citizenship information of current and future customers as part of the president’s aggressive immigration crackdown, sources told CNN. The potential action could come via executive order, prompting industry concerns that banks would be forced to request unprecedented documentation, including passports and other proof of citizenship. While the plan is not finalized, bank executives worry the move is designed to force them to play a role in the administration’s pursuit to deport undocumented immigrants.

MORE: New home construction stalls after immigration crackdown in Minnesota

4️⃣ Childhood vaccines

More than a dozen states sued the Trump administration Tuesday over its rollback of vaccine recommendations for children, calling the move an illegal threat to public health. The states argue that the CDC put children’s lives at risk when it announced last month that it would stop recommending all children get immunized against the flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, some forms of meningitis and RSV. Under the new guidance, those shots are only recommended for higher-risk groups or when doctors suggest them in what’s called “shared decision-making.” The CDC did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

5️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

The family of Nancy Guthrie is offering up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery, her daughter, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, said in a tearful video posted on Instagram Tuesday. Guthrie also acknowledged her 84-year-old mother, who has been missing since February 1, “may already be gone.” The reward announcement marks the family’s first public update in more than a week after previously sharing regular video appeals. As the search enters its fourth week, a group of Mexican mothers experienced in missing-person cases has also traveled to Arizona to help with the effort.

Breakfast browse

Video: Seal naps on snow-covered road

This week’s snowstorm in the Northeast was exhausting for many, humans and animals alike.

Women discover world’s largest coral colony

A mother-and-daughter team of scientists has identified the world’s largest known coral colony, found on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia.

Young Americans are embracing ‘Chinamaxxing’

Read about the Western fascination with Chinese culture and aesthetics.

Spirit Airlines reaches lifeline deal

The budget airline, which had been in danger of going out of business due to two bankruptcy filings, has reached a deal that will allow it to survive.

Pentagon threatens to make Anthropic a pariah

The Pentagon has given AI company Anthropic a Friday deadline to remove some safeguards from its artificial intelligence model or risk losing a massive contract.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Police apprehend suspect hiding in trash can

A man fleeing from police during a traffic stop tried to hide in a trash can. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.