Los Angeles (AP) — The FBI is serving search warrants at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s headquarters and the superintendent’s home.

Federal officials in Los Angeles were serving the search warrants Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the probe. The nature of the investigation and what allegations were being examined was not immediately clear.

Alberto Carvalho has been superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district since February 2022. The sprawling district, which covers more than two dozen cities, has more than 500,000 students.

