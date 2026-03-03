Voters weigh in, Target’s new strategy, planetary love fest: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Voters weigh in

Today’s primaries in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas could deliver a verdict not just on President Donald Trump’s second term but on how both parties see themselves and their futures. Several marquee races are on the ballot — follow live updates.

2️⃣ Power structure

Iran’s government isn’t a one-man show — it’s a system born out of a revolution, with power distributed throughout several layers. Built to sustain an attack on its leaders, that makes it harder for adversaries to topple.

3️⃣ Targeting a turnaround

Target’s new CEO believes adding new, buzzy brands can win back shoppers after a brutal few years. The struggling company plans to introduce new items in food, beauty, apparel and home furnishings.

4️⃣ A planetary love fest

Every February, people flock to the town where Pluto was discovered. Its demotion to “dwarf planet” status doesn’t stop the faithful from showing up for several days of lectures, pub crawling and birthday cake.

5️⃣ ‘I’m just opinionated’

A young Staples employee in upstate New York became TikTok famous for her videos about the office supply chain’s products and services. Her sights are set on other opportunities.

Watch this

🚴 A wheel adventure: Ian Andersen spent five years traveling around the world on his bicycle. He visited six continents and faced some unexpected challenges along the way.

Check this out

📸 ‘Love Letters to Donbas’: Serhii Korovayny has warm memories of the region in eastern Ukraine where he grew up. His photos capture how much life there has changed.

Quiz time

📺 Paramount+ plans to combine with which other streaming service after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger?

﻿A. Hulu

B. Netflix

C. Peacock

D. HBO Max

🧠 Quiz answer: D. HBO Max and Paramount+ are set to become a single streaming service after the deal closes. (HBO, like CNN, is currently owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

