3 women are found dead in rural Utah as a manhunt sparks school closures and business shutdowns

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — The grisly discoveries of three bodies in south central Utah have spurred a multi-county manhunt, prompting schools to shut down and businesses to shutter while an unknown killer is on the loose.

Authorities received a call Wednesday afternoon about “two deceased females located on a hiking trail” in Wayne County, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

“During the course of the investigation, a third victim was located deceased at a residence in Wayne County,” the department said.

The three women were in their 30s, 60s and 80s. Their names have not been publicly released as authorities try to notify their relatives, DPS said.

Wayne County is sparsely populated with about 2,500 residents, according to the US Census. But the area is popular with hiking and outdoor enthusiasts because of nearby Capitol Reef National Park, Canyonlands National Park and Fishlake National Forest.

Officials describe the case as a “homicide investigation.” But they have not said how the three women died or whether there is any connection between the bodies found on the hiking trail and the body found in the home.

“Multiple scenes are being investigated and processed in Torrey and the surrounding areas,” Utah DPS said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a 2022 white Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF. Anyone who sees the vehicle should not approach it and instead call 911.

Authorities urged residents in those areas to be vigilant and “take extra precautions, such as locking doors, remaining at home or with others,” DPS said. “Please report any suspicious activity to 911.”

The Wayne County School District will be closed for the rest of the week as authorities scramble to find a suspect.

“Due to unfolding events in the county, out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety, schools will be closed” Thursday and Friday, the school district said.

“We will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week. We will communicate updates as things unfold.”

The Wayne Community Health Center, Kazan Memorial Clinic and Wayne County Courthouse in Loa also closed because of the manhunt Thursday, CNN affiliate KSL reported.

Several sheriff’s offices in southern, central and eastern Utah urged residents to lock their doors and stay vigilant as the investigation unfolds, KSL reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.