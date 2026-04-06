5 things to know for April 6: Artemis II, Daring rescue, Strait of Hormuz, Savannah Guthrie, California governor’s race

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Happy Monday, readers. We hope you found a moment to rest and recharge over the holiday weekend. In New York, a grand Easter Parade brought a burst of whimsy to Fifth Avenue, where elaborate hats and costumes turned the street into a quintessential spring scene.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Artemis II mission

The highly anticipated Artemis II lunar flyby will carry four astronauts on a historic journey around the moon today, including a rare look at its far side, which always faces away from Earth. Excitement is building as the crew is expected to glimpse features of the lunar surface that no human eyes have seen before. They have already experienced what mission control calls “moon joy” as they’ve drawn closer in recent days: “The moon we are looking at is not the moon you see from Earth whatsoever,” astronaut Christina Koch said. From roughly 4,000 miles away, the view could soon offer rare insights into the moon’s enduring mysteries, said Judd Frieling, Artemis II ascent flight director.

2️⃣ Daring rescue

President Donald Trump is set to hold a 1 p.m. ET news conference today on the dramatic rescue of an American airman whose F-15 was shot down over Iran. The injured weapons systems officer evaded capture for more than a day in the mountains before being rescued on Sunday, at one point climbing to a 7,000-foot ridgeline with only a pistol, a radio and a tracking beacon. A source tells CNN that hundreds of special operations forces, military and intelligence personnel were involved in the search — but it was the CIA that ultimately pinpointed his location and relayed it to the military. Trump monitored the high-stakes mission from the Situation Room over the weekend.

3️⃣ Strait of Hormuz

Iran is responding with its own threats after President Trump set a Tuesday 8:00 p.m. ET deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The vital waterway is the main conduit for about 20% of the world’s oil and natural gas, and its weekslong closure has thrown global oil markets into chaos. In a profanity-laced social media post on Sunday, Trump warned that the US would target Iran’s power plants and other infrastructure if it does not comply with the latest deadline. Iranian officials, however, said they will only reopen the strait when financial damages from the war are fully compensated.

4️⃣ Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie is set to return to the “Today” show this morning, her first time co-hosting the flagship NBC program since her mother’s disappearance two months ago. Over the weekend, Savannah delivered a candid video message through a New York church on Easter, opening up about the uncertainty and grief she’s facing as her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, remains missing. Former co-host Hoda Kotb returned to “Today” to fill in during Guthrie’s absence. When the two women taped an interview in March, Guthrie said, “I can’t not come back. This is my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.”

5️⃣ California governor’s race

President Trump has endorsed Republican Steve Hilton in the California governor’s race, potentially shaking up the crowded contest to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom. Hilton thanked Trump for the support, vowing Republicans would “take back” California. Hilton, a former Fox News host, will face Republican Chad Bianco and eight major Democratic candidates in the June 2 primary, where the top two candidates advance to the November ballot, regardless of party. Concern has been growing amongst Democrats that their crowded slate could split the vote, allowing the two Republicans to move on and shut Democrats out of the general election in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in nearly two decades.

Breakfast browse

Champions emerge from March Madness

UCLA dominated South Carolina to win its first women’s NCAA championship in program history. The final two men’s teams face off tonight at 8:50 p.m. ET with the national title on the line.

Hunting for entry-level jobs

The job market is so tough that young people are struggling just to land internships.

Trump’s Tylenol statement fuels debate

President Trump’s assertion that pregnant women shouldn’t take Tylenol because of “a very increased risk of autism” is having ripple effects across the country, from emergency rooms to courtrooms.

A freakishly dry spring is changing the landscape in Colorado

Drought is spreading fast in Colorado, where major cities are declaring their earliest water restrictions in history.

Video: Make money training robots how to clean

Thousands of workers around the world are helping develop humanoid robots by filming themselves doing household chores.

And finally…

▶️ Shrimp cocktail in space

NASA’s Artemis II astronauts showed off the type of food they eat in space as their Orion spacecraft continues its journey towards the moon. See what’s on the menu.

The-CNN-Wire

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