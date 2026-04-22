DHS warns it will run out of money to pay airport security workers in coming weeks

Reuters and Tami Luhby

(Reuters) — US airports could face a new wave of long security lines as early as May after the nation’s homeland security chief said on Tuesday that he will run out of money to pay 50,000 workers due to a partial government shutdown.

President Donald Trump in late March directed DHS to use emergency funds to pay Transportation Security Administration workers who had gone without paychecks for about six weeks, causing disruptions at US airports.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday that the money would run out by early May.

“That money is dried up if I continue down this path the first week of May, because my payroll at DHS is just over $1.6 billion every two weeks,” Mullin said. He said after the next paycheck, “There is no more emergency fund, so the president can’t do another executive order for us to use money, because there’s no more money there.”

The agency is drawing on a $10 billion fund created last year by the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It has a little less than $1.4 billion remaining, as of April 19, according to Office of Management and Budget data.

Workers are scheduled to receive paychecks at the end of this week. A union official representing TSA workers told CNN on Tuesday that he expects employees will be paid this week.

Other DHS employees received their back pay earlier this month. But it’s unclear whether they will be paid this week.

DHS did not answer CNN’s request for more information about whether staffers will be paid.

TSA workers also went unpaid for six weeks last autumn during an earlier partial government shutdown.

Airlines for America CEO Chris Sununu told Reuters on Tuesday that Congress has to move fast to get DHS funded. “You cannot ask these (TSA officers) to go through this a third time,” said Sununu, who heads the group representing American Airlines AAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O and others.

In March, the weeks-long standoff in Congress caused security lines at some airports to exceed four hours, the longest in the TSA’s nearly 25-year history, as officers called out in higher numbers after not receiving a paycheck for weeks. More than ​838 TSA ⁠officers have quit since mid-February.

Senate Republicans will move forward this week on ​a budget blueprint that would boost funding for DHS agencies for ‌the next three years, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said as Congress aims to end a partial shutdown of DHS.

Democrats have pushed for a series ​of new constraints on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, which operate under the direction of DHS, before authorizing additional ​funds. They have argued that ICE and Border Patrol should be subject to the same operational rules as police forces across the ‌United States, ⁠including a requirement that agents obtain judicial warrants before they enter private homes.

The head of the union representing many DHS workers urged the House to approve the bill to fund the agency.

“Failure to pass this bipartisan compromise before Friday, April 24 guarantees that Transportation Security Officers, civilian Coast Guard employees, and FEMA professionals will go unpaid unless the administration steps in, as it did last month,” Everett Kelley, the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, wrote in a letter to House lawmakers on Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.