5 things to know for April 27: Press dinner shooting, Severe weather, King Charles, Iran war, fossil fuel profits

By Lauren Kent, CNN

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe made history on Sunday by becoming the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours in a competitive race — winning the London Marathon with a jaw-dropping time of 1:59:30. Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa also set a new women’s world record.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Press dinner shooting

The man accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday, Cole Thomas Allen, is expected to be arraigned in federal court later today. Meanwhile, authorities are combing through the 31-year-old shooting suspect’s social media history and a message that he allegedly sent to family members before the attack as they seek to understand a motive. Read more

2️⃣ Severe weather

A multi-day severe weather outbreak is entering what could be its most dangerous phase yet as it heads for the Midwest, including much of Illinois and neighboring states. Widespread tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are expected to threaten nearly 40 million people across the Mississippi Valley and into the lower Ohio Valley today. Read more

3️⃣ King Charles

Britain’s King Charles III is set to arrive in Washington today for a state visit with President Donald Trump, during which he will attend events to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence. Unofficially, though, he will be on a charm offensive, as the “special relationship” between the US and the UK faces a tense year. Read more

4️⃣ Iran war

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Russia today ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict with the US, after the diplomat’s visits with key mediators in Pakistan and Oman over the weekend. Araghchi gave a list of Iran’s “red lines” to be conveyed to the US during his trip to Pakistan, Iranian state media reported, which included “nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.” Read more

5️⃣ Fossil fuel profits

For every single second that ticks by this year, the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies are on track to make almost $3,000 in profits, according to a new report. That’s about $12,000 by the time you read this sentence. It marks an increase of nearly $37 million per day compared to companies’ 2025 profits, the analysis by the nonprofit Oxfam International found. Read more

Breakfast browse

Before-after destruction

These aerial satellite images reveal the scale of Israeli destruction in Lebanon.

Roomy airline upgrade

It’s near the bathroom, there’s hardly any room to recline — but now, a new design has turned the last row on the plane into a “semi-private retreat.”

Kingdom of Mourne

The real-life Narnia is an ancient mountain kingdom at the edge of Europe.

Kinky rubber tables and spikes

These provocative designs will make you rethink how you style your home.

Renewable energy surge

The war in Iran has sent oil-starved countries scrambling for alternative energy sources, and China is the big winner.

And finally…

▶️ Everest climbers blocked

Hundreds of climbers are in limbo at Everest base camp as an unstable block of glacial ice stands in the way of their summit route. Watch here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.