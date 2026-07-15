Confirmation hearings, fiery train, predicting Alzheimer’s risk: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Gina Park, Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Do you have what it takes to work for “Jeopardy!”? For the first time in history, the game show is opening its hiring process to the public — you just need to pass a rigorous recruitment process.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Confirmation hearings

Attorney general nominee Todd Blanche argued he’s “restoring American trust” and defended his handling of the Epstein files. His hearing is one of several closely watched proceedings unfolding today across the Trump administration.

2️⃣ Escalated tensions

They came from different backgrounds and lived very different lives. But these 17 Mexican immigrants shared a tragic fate: They died during President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now their families — and their country — are seeking justice.

➕ Furious Trump overturns suspension of ICE traffic stops amid MAGA criticism

3️⃣ ‘I knew something was wrong’

Daniel Erving, described by loved ones as a “strong, healthy young athlete,” drowned in a Texas lake three months ago. Two teens who were with him now face evidence-tampering charges in the case.

4️⃣ Cognitive impairment

Traditionally, diagnosing Alzheimer’s required expensive and invasive procedures like PET scans or spinal taps. A new blood test may be able to predict risk.

5️⃣ Medici mystery

What killed a husband and wife from the powerful dynasty that ruled Florence and Tuscany? Centuries after their deaths, scientists say they may have uncovered the truth.

Watch this

🔥 ‘A little scary’: Flames from raging wildfires engulfed a train that was evacuating residents in Ontario, Canada. All passengers and crew made it off safely.

Top headlines

Check this out

🌌 Searching for spheres: Elon Musk’s plans for the future of SpaceX are rooted in an idea conceived in the 1960s. That’s when astronomers began to pick up mysterious radio sources in the cosmos.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

💸 Billionaire Warren Buffett dropped the Gates Foundation from his annual donations. How much did he direct elsewhere?

﻿A. $10 million

B. $250 million

C. $1 billion

D. $6 billion

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Pilot scrawls ‘I’m bored’ into UK sky mid-flight

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Because of the Gates Foundation’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Buffett directed nearly $6 billion in shares of Berkshire Hathaway to four foundations related to his own family.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.