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Salmon celebrates opening of Two Rivers K-8 after years

KIFI
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today at 4:04 PM
Published 2:56 PM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon community is celebrating the opening of its new Two Rivers K-8 school Tuesday, marking the completion of a nearly $29 million project years in the making.

Gov. Brad Little attended the ceremony along with local lawmakers and school officials.

The new school comes after years of discussion over aging school facilities in Salmon and across Idaho.

We'll have more on the ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight on Local News 8.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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