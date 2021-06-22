Event leaves city due to safety concerns

CNN - Regional

By Sarah Hurwitz

WEST LINN, Oregon (KPTV) — The Cambia Portland Classic which attracts some of the best players in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is moving to a new location outside of the city.

Tournament Golf Foundation President Tom Maletis is citing health and safety concerns as a reason to relocate the nationally televised event.

This is the tournament’s 50th year.

Maletis says for more than 30 of its 50 years the Portland Classic’s been held at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Northeast Portland.

But this year, it’s relocating to the Oregon Country Club in West Linn.

“Columbia Edgewater has been fantastic we planned to have the event there this year but because of the health and safety concerns right around Columbia Edgewater we thought it best that we move the tournament for this year,” Maletis said.

Maletis says it was a tough decision.

“It’s not a situation where you can make that decision a week or two before the event,” Maletis said.

Maletis confirmed homeless camps in the area are the main concern.

“I mean you know for respect to them and the traffic, the huge amount of traffic we have especially the weekend from for the safety and concern of everyone we decided to move the venue,” Maletis said. “We did have talks with the city they were very respectful of our situation. They understood it.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office released a statement on the tournament decision to relocate saying: “We’re pleased that the decision was made to keep the tournament in the greater “Portland metropolitan area and look forward to its continuation in September 2021. We understand the tournament organizer’s concerns and we’re working to address those.”

The Tournament Golf Foundation says the ultimate goal is to provide a safe and health environment for everyone.

The Portland Classic is September 16-19.

The Tournament Golf Foundation says it will evaluate different options for next year.

