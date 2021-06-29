Bill for gender, racial representation signed into law

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A multifaceted bill that encourages equitable gender and racial government representation, as well as helps parents running for office, has been signed into law.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the legislation on Tuesday.

First, the bill promotes greater gender and racial diversity of appointments on state boards and commissions.

It creates a statutory requirement for appointing authorities to consider recommendations from organizations that represent the interest of gender and racial diversity when seeking people to serve on state boards and commissions. It also codifies a transparent process for people to express interest in serving on boards and commissions and offers more direct access to membership and other relevant information about what such public service entails.

Second, it clarifies childcare costs as being a campaign expense for candidates running for state offices who participate in a citizens election program. The recommendations for that aspect of the bill came from the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls.

It addresses the barrier of childcare expenses when a candidate is running for state elected office under the citizens election program, commonly known as public financing, by expressly allowing reasonable childcare costs directly related to campaign activity to be eligible program expenses. According to Lamont, this legislative change not only opens the door for more parents to run for state office, but given the harsh reality that childcare responsibilities continue to disproportionately impact women, it also helps mitigate gender inequities that could result from use of the citizens election program in pursuing elected office.

“Women must have equal representation in state government, and we need to do everything we can to remove any barriers that create imbalances among those in leadership positions,” Lamont said. “Policies in the past that have prevented campaign funding from being used to cover the costs of childcare while campaigning for state office are a perfect example of the kinds of barriers that need to be removed. I’m glad we are finally able to reverse that uneven policy through this legislation, and I am hopeful that we can continue this work and deliver on our administration’s commitment to gender equality and opportunity.”

Lamont said the legislation was one of his first actions upon taking office in early 2019. The Governor’s Council on Women and Girls is chaired by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and tasked with providing a coordinated state response to issues impacting the lives of women, girls, and their families.

Among the council’s priorities has been to promote the representation of women in positions of leadership in both the public and private sector, including in government elected and appointed positions.

Bysiewicz noted that while women make up more than half of Connecticut’s population, there is a disproportionate representation in elected state offices. This year, she said women hold 27.8 percent of seats in the Connecticut State Senate, 35.1 percent of seats in the Connecticut State House of Representatives, and 33 percent of state constitutional offices.

“This is a historic day for women and families in Connecticut,” Bysiewicz said. “Government works better when moms have a seat at the table, but for too long, structural barriers have made running for and holding public office as a young parent an impossibility for countless women in our state. I’m proud of the work done by the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls to break down historic barriers that have kept women and people of diverse backgrounds from public service. This legislation will be a gateway to greater gender equity, and I cannot wait to see the countless women and young parents who will pursue public service in the future because of it.”

