Cops arrest squatter they say illegally occupied residence

By Alan Mauldin

ALBANY, Georgia (Albany Herald) — Sometimes there is something new under the sun, at least that was the case for local law enforcement when a suspect illegally set up house in a Dougherty County residence after filing bogus paperwork.

The suspect, now in custody, moved into the vacant South County Line Road residence without permission. The owner’s son alerted police to the illegal occupation, Det. Sgt. Ted Wertz of the Dougherty County Police Department said during a Thursday news conference.

“We came across an incident that was new to me,” he said. “What we had was an individual who filed paperwork at the courthouse in an attempt to take over property that no one was living in.

“He thought he could just move into the house and live there. He filed paperwork with the court and thought that gave him possession.”

An affirmation of adverse possession is a legal means of acquiring a property, the detective said, but it requires the property to have been vacant for a number of years and notification of the owner.

“This was a new one to me,” Wertz said of the case. “I had to go out, do some learning, learn some real estate law. Fortunately, we know how to handle it now.”

The suspect, who was not identified by either DCP or District Attorney Greg Edwards, faces felony charges of burglary and theft. He also could be charged with a statue relating to filing false paperwork in a court office.

The bottom line, Wertz said, is that such intrusions will not be tolerated.

The suspect has not identified himself as a member of the sovereign citizen movement, but he appears to have gotten some of his ideas from that group’s philosophy. Some of the group’s beliefs are that they are not subject to the law and in the illegitimacy of government.

“As they used to say on the ‘Andy Griffith Show,’ we want to nip it in the bud,” Wertz said. “This will not work in Dougherty County. If we find out about it, we will arrest you. Rest assured this is on our radar.”

