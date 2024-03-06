Russian missile strikes near Zelensky and Greek PM’s convoy in Odesa

By Christian Edwards, Victoria Butenko, Eleni Giokos and Gul Tuysuz, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian missile that killed five people in the Black Sea port city of Odesa on Wednesday landed just 500 yards from a convoy carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a source said.

The source said the two leaders’ convoy felt the impact of the strike and the group saw a “mushroom cloud” of smoke.

Five people were killed in the strike and more were wounded, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, told CNN.

Neither of the two leaders were injured, but Zelensky said he was close enough to have seen and heard the strike.

“We saw this strike today. You can see who we are dealing with, they don’t care where they strike. I know that there were victims today, I don’t know all the details yet, but I know that there are dead and wounded,” Zelensky said from Odesa on Wednesday.

“We need to defend ourselves first and foremost. The best way to do that is with an air defense system,” he added.

Mitsotakis said Zelensky had given him a tour of the city, which has sustained huge damage from months of Russian strikes, before they heard air raid sirens.

“Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion,” Mitsotakis told reporters later Wednesday. “I think that for us is the best, most vivid reminder that there is a real war going on here. Every day there is a war, which not only affects the front, the soldiers, it affects our innocent fellow citizens.”

Zelensky frequently makes high-risk trips to the front lines and has welcomed dozens of world leaders to Ukraine over more than two years of war with Russia, but Wednesday’s attack may represent one of the closest calls for the president.

Odesa lies at the mouth of the Danube River and is crucial for Ukraine’s grain exports, which Russia has repeatedly tried to stem since launching its invasion.

Russia has stepped up its strikes on the region in recent days, and on Saturday a Russian drone attack on an apartment block in the city killed 12 people, including five children, Ukrainian officials said.

Zelensky said the attack pressed home the need to further strengthen the country’s air defenses.

He has often argued that Western leaders need to visit Ukraine to understand the reality of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

Speaking after Wednesday’s strike, Zelensky said he had welcomed Mitsotakis to “honor the memory” of those killed in Sunday’s attack and urged his allies to provide more support.

“The world has enough air defense systems and the ability to produce weapons for defense,” he said in his daily address. “Weapons are needed here to save lives. Solutions are needed now – not some day, but for the people who endure terrorist attacks every day and night.”

European Council President Charles Michel condemned the strike as “another sign of Russia’s cowardly tactics” he said were “below even the Kremlin’s playbook.”

In May 2022, Michel was visiting Odesa when Russia fired 10 cruise missiles at the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

