At least 14 people killed, dozens wounded in shelling while waiting for food aid, Gaza health ministry says

By Kareem Khadder, Abeer Salman and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — At least 14 people were killed and 150 wounded in shelling Thursday while waiting for food aid in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave.

The death toll is expected to rise as casualties are still being transferred to the hospital, according to Mohammad Ghrab, a doctor at the emergency unit at Al Shifa Hospital.

Earlier, a witness on the scene said dozens of people had died, and videos showed tens of bodies at the scene.

The health ministry said the incident was “a result of the Israeli occupation forces targeting a gathering of citizens waiting for humanitarian aid to satisfy their thirst at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza.”

Eyewitnesses said the area was struck by what they said sounded like tank or artillery fire.

Gaza Civil Defense Spokesman Mahmoud Basal accused Israel of being behind the attack in a statement late Thursday.

“The Israeli occupation forces are still practicing the policy of killing innocent citizens waiting for relief aid as a result of the famine occurring in the northern Gaza Strip,” Basal said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

