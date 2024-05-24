An American charged with carrying ammunition in Turks and Caicos gets suspended 52-week sentence, his advocate says

By Michael Rios and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — The first of several Americans recently charged with possession of ammunition in Turks and Caicos received a suspended 52-week sentence and was fined $6,700 on Friday, according to Jonathan Franks, spokesperson for Bring Our Families Home Campaign, an organization that helps wrongfully detained Americans secure release.

Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania had pleaded guilty to the charge, the Turks and Caicos govenrment said. In the Caribbean island territory, possession of firearms or ammunition carries a minimum 12-year sentence, though the law allows judges to impose a reduced sentence under “exceptional circumstances,” the local governor said.

Hagerich is one of five Americans arrested in recent months in the British Overseas Territory. Each is accused of bringing various amounts of ammunition to the 40-island chain in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of the Bahamas.

US lawmakers tried to get Americans freed

A US congressional delegation traveled to the islands earlier this week and asked for the release of the five detained Americans, whom they said “inadvertently” had ammunition in their luggage.

“Unfortunately, despite our willingness to work with Turks and Caicos officials to get our constituents home, we were not able to find a path forward,” Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said in a statement this week.

In addition to Hagerich, two other Americans – Michael Lee Evans and Tyler Wenrich – have pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition while traveling in Turks and Caicos, according to the territory’s government.

Evans is out on bail and was allowed to return to the US over a “severe” medical situation, but will be required to return to Turks and Caicos for his next hearing, Smith said.

A fourth American, Ryan Tyler Watson, will have a hearing next Tuesday to determine if he will enter a plea or go to trial, Smith said.

A fifth American, Sharitta Shinese Grier, was arrested last week and is awaiting trial after making bail, according to Kimo Tynes​​​​, director of communications in the Office of the Premier and Public Policy.

Turks and Caicos: No special treatment should be given to any group

Turks and Caicos Gov. Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratna said the mandatory minimum 12-year sentence for possession of firearms or ammunition is in place to protect those on the islands, and judges may use their discretion to impose reduced sentences in “exceptional circumstances.”

But no special treatment should be given to any group, Turks and Caicos Premier Washington Misick said.

“The law must be applied even-handedly,” he said.

And US citizens are not being targeted, Turks and Caicos officials said. Of the 195 people sentenced for firearm-related offenses over the past six years, only seven were US citizens, Misick said Thursday. No US citizen has received the 12-year sentence to date.

Even though the territory doesn’t manufacture firearms or ammunition, the number of firearms finding its way to the islands has increased, Misick said.

Now, bringing firearms or ammunition into Turks and Caicos without prior permission from police is “strictly forbidden.”

While the US and Turks and Caicos collaborate in battling narcotics, terrorism and money laundering, “our laws and processes are not congruent,” Misick said.

“We are a separate sovereignty. We respect the United States’ laws and we will never think to interfere in its operation.”

But at least one appointed member of the opposition, Alvin Garland, expressed concern about the American citizens’ arrests.

Garland said the islands’ governor is correct in not interfering with the ongoing court cases in order to adhere to the government’s separation of powers, but added he believes most, if not all, of the cases involving American tourists will fall into the “exceptional circumstances category” and sentences could be shorter than the mandatory 12-year minimum.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Maija Ehlinger, Hira Humayun, Lauren Mascarenhas and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

