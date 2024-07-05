Mick Jagger Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man, Mick Jagger.

Personal

Birth date: July 26, 1943

Birth place: Dartford, England

Birth name: Michael Philip Jagger

Father: Basil “Joe” Jagger, a teacher

Mother: Eva (Scutts) Jagger

Marriages: Jerry Hall (November 21, 1990-August 13, 1999, annulled); Bianca (Pérez Morena De Macías) Jagger (May 21, 1971-November 2, 1979, divorced)

Children: with Melanie Hamrick: a son, 2016; with Luciana Gimenez Morad: Lucas, 1999; with Jerry Hall: Gabriel, 1997; Georgia, 1992; James, 1985; Elizabeth, 1984; with Bianca (Pérez Morena De Macías) Jagger: Jade, 1971; with Marsha Hunt: Karis, 1970

Education: Attended the London School of Economics

Other Facts

Plays the harmonica, tambourine, guitar and piano.

Childhood friends with bandmate Keith Richards.

Nominated for 18 Grammy Awards, solo and with The Rolling Stones, and won three.

Once said, “I’d rather be dead than singing ‘Satisfaction’ when I’m 45.”

Timeline

1960 – Lead singer of Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys. Richards later joins the band.

1962-present – Lead singer of The Rolling Stones.

June 6, 1965 – “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” is released in the United States. It is #1 for four weeks and is the band’s first gold record.

February 12, 1967 – Jagger and Richards are arrested for drug possession. Jagger is sentenced to three months and Richards to one year. Later, the sentences are overturned on appeal.

May 28, 1969 – When his London home is raided by police, Jagger and girlfriend Marianne Faithfull are arrested for marijuana possession.

July 5, 1969 – The Rolling Stones give a free concert in London’s Hyde Park. Jagger reads poetry and releases 3,500 butterflies in honor of former band mate Brian Jones who was found dead on July 3.

December 6, 1969 – A free concert at Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California, results in a fan’s stabbing death. In 1970, the documentary “Gimme Shelter” about the concert tour and the tragedy is released.

June 15, 1970 – Opening day of “Ned Kelly,” Jagger’s first film role.

February 25, 1985 – Releases first solo album “She’s the Boss.”

January 18, 1989 – The Rolling Stones are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1994 – The Rolling Stones win two Grammy Awards – Best Rock Album for “Voodoo Lounge” and Best Music Video, Short Form, for “Love is Strong.”

November 10, 2002 – Appears as himself on “The Simpsons.”

December 12, 2003 – Is knighted by Prince Charles for services to music.

2008 – Director Martin Scorsese releases “Shine a Light,” a documentary film featuring a Stones performance from 2006.

2011 – Collaborates with Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, Damian Marley, Joss Stone and A.R. Rahman, composer of the soundtrack for “Slumdog Millionaire,” to form the new group SuperHeavy.

October 16, 2012 – The band’s book “The Rolling Stones: 50” is published.

October 18, 2012 – “Crossfire Hurricane,” a documentary about the band, opens at the London Film Festival.

March 17, 2014 – Fashion designer and Jagger’s longtime companion L’Wren Scott is found dead of an apparent suicide.

March 25, 2016 – The Rolling Stones become the first major international rock band to play in Cuba, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to a free concert in Havana.

December 2, 2016 – The Rolling Stones release “Blue & Lonesome,” their first studio album in more than a decade.

February 16, 2017 – According to London publisher John Blake, he holds the sole copy of a 1980s autobiographical manuscript written by Jagger that has never been published. According to the New York Times, Blake has not been given permission by Rolling Stones management to publish the memoir.

May 26, 2017 – The documentary film “¡Olé, Olé, Olé! A Trip Across Latin America,” is released for digital download. The film follows the 2016 tour with the Rolling Stones as they travel through Latin America on the way to playing their first show in Havana, Cuba, to more than 1 million fans. The film had a very limited release in theaters in the US and UK in late 2016.

January 28, 2018 – The Rolling Stones win the Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for “Blue & Lonesome.”

March 30, 2019 – The Rolling Stones announce the postponement of an upcoming North American tour due to problems with Jagger’s health.

April 5, 2019 – A representative for Jagger tells CNN that “Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.” A source close to the band told CNN earlier in the week that Jagger was being treated to replace a valve in his heart, but a representative for the singer declined to elaborate.

June 21, 2019 – The rescheduled North American tour begins at Soldier Field in Chicago.

April 13, 2021 – Jagger and musician Dave Grohl release “Eazy Sleazy,” a song inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

October 7, 2021 – In an interview with the LA Times, Jagger says that the Rolling Stones have phased out the song “Brown Sugar,” which begins with a slave narrative, from their concert set lists.

October 20, 2023 – The Rolling Stones release “Hackney Diamonds,” their first new album since 2005. In November, they announce a tour in support of the album.

