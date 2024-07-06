Israeli attack kills at least 16 at UNWRA school for the displaced in Gaza, ministry says

By Eyad Kourdi, Kareem El Damanhoury and Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — An Israeli attack has killed at least 16 Palestinians and injured 50 others at UNRWA’s Al-Jaouni school sheltering displaced people in al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the strip said on Saturday.

CNN cannot independently verify the ministry’s numbers.

A displaced man at the school told CNN children were among the injured.

“There was a swing here, swings were here, (children) were playing. What was their fault?” he said as he held his little daughter. “We barely found this place in the school, but even the school is not safe.”

CNN video shows several injured children arriving at a nearby hospital following the attack.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday militants were operating in structures located in the school area.

“This location served as a hideout and operational infrastructure from which attacks against IDF (Israel Defense Forces) troops operating in the Gaza Strip were directed and carried out,” the statement added.

CNN cannot independently verify the Israeli military’s claim.

UNRWA Communication Director Juliette Touma told CNN UNRWA does not have all the information yet, adding that half of UNRWA’s facilities in Gaza have been hit since October 7.

“At least 500 people sheltering in those (UNRWA) facilities have been killed, many were women and children,” she added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

