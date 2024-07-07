American citizen in ‘serious’ condition, two more injured after Hezbollah fires missiles toward Israel

By Eugenia Yosef, Kareem El Damanhoury and Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

(CNN) — Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel on Sunday, injuring one soldier and two civilians who were hit by shrapnel and are receiving treatment, according to the Galilee Medical Center.

A spokesperson from the medical center told CNN one of the two civilians is a 31-year-old American citizen, who is in a “serious and stable condition.”

“(He) was admitted to the shock room, where the medical teams had to anesthetize him and put him on a ventilator,” the center added.

“He will be hospitalized in the general intensive care unit later on.”

CNN has reached out to the US State Department on the injured American.

Earlier today, the Israeli military said the Iran-backed militant group fired dozens of projectiles and anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel, lightly injuring a soldier who was evacuated to receive treatment.

The military responded with strikes on Hezbollah military structures, the statement added.

Hezbollah said in multiple statements on Sunday that it had fired rockets toward several Israeli military sites.

That comes after the Israeli military conducted an airstrike in northern Lebanon on Saturday that it said killed a senior Hezbollah operative.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.