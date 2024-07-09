At least 19 people killed in strike on school complex near Khan Younis, Gaza Health Ministry says

By Abeer Salman and Kareem Khadder, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — At least 19 people have been killed in an airstrike on a school complex that was housing displaced people near Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that Israel targeted “the gate of a school housing displaced people in the town of Abasan, east of the city of Khan Younis,” calling it “a heinous massacre against displaced citizens.”

A further 53 people were injured, and the death toll is expected to increase as casualties are still being transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, according to the ministry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

