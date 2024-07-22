Myanmar junta leader assumes presidential powers as president takes ‘sick leave,’ state media reports

By Michael Mitsanas, CNN

(CNN) — General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar’s military junta, became the country’s interim president on Monday after figurehead leader Myint Swe was placed on medical leave, state media reported.

“The Interim President’s Office has sent a letter to the State Administration Council Office notifying it to delegate the responsibilities,” government broadcaster MRTV said Monday, referring to the junta council that governs Myanmar, which is chaired by Hlaing.

On Friday, the state-owned Global New Light of Myanmar reported that 73-year-old Swe has been suffering from “psychomotor retardation” and “malnutrition” since early 2023.

“As he cannot do normal daily activities including eating food, close medical treatments are being provided for the Pro Tem President under the arrangement of the State Administration Council,” the paper said.

The junta tapped Swe to serve as the country’s acting president in the aftermath of a February 2021 military coup that saw civilian leaders jailed — including disgraced Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi— and military loyalists installed in their place.

The junta first promised to hold elections within two years after seizing power – a deadline that has been repeatedly extended. The current state of emergency and military rule is due to expire this month.

The Ministry of Information in Myanmar did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Since the coup, the military has been battling a patchwork of local militias and pro-democracy groups in a devastating civil war, leading to significant losses of junta-controlled territory and troops.

Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, told CNN in June that the junta has increased its deadly aerial attacks against civilian targets by “fivefold” in the past six months, fueling a humanitarian crisis as it seeks to “scare” civilians into ceasing resistance to the military.

At least 18.6 million people in Myanmar today need urgent humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Escalating conflict across Myanmar is driving growing humanitarian needs, surging displacement, worsening food insecurity, grave human rights violations and deadly protection threats to civilians,” the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its 2024 Myanmar response plan, warning that humanitarian efforts in the country are severely underfunded.

“Without an urgent injection of funds aid agencies will soon be forced to make impossible choices about cuts to planned assistance that will risk the lives of millions of people in severe need,” the agency said.

