IDF says it ‘eliminated’ Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif in Gaza strike last month

Published 2:44 AM

By Dana Karni, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military said its fighter jets killed Hamas’ military chief in Gaza, Mohammed Deif, in a strike in Khan Younis last month, according to a statement released Thursday.

Israel’s claim that Deif was killed came nearly three weeks after it carried out the strike.

During that time, Israeli officials said they had indications their strike was successful but were not able to confirm that he was killed until now.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

