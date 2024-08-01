IDF says it ‘eliminated’ Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif in Gaza strike last month

By Dana Karni, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military said its fighter jets killed Hamas’ military chief in Gaza, Mohammed Deif, in a strike in Khan Younis last month, according to a statement released Thursday.

Israel’s claim that Deif was killed came nearly three weeks after it carried out the strike.

During that time, Israeli officials said they had indications their strike was successful but were not able to confirm that he was killed until now.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.