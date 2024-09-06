American activist shot dead during protest in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

By Mick Krever, CNN

(CNN) — An American activist has been shot and killed during a protest near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said the activist was shot in the head during a protest in Beita, near Nablus, on Friday. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WAFA reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

