Skip to Content
CNN - World

American activist shot dead during protest in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

By
Published 6:51 AM

By Mick Krever, CNN

(CNN) — An American activist has been shot and killed during a protest near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said the activist was shot in the head during a protest in Beita, near Nablus, on Friday. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WAFA reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content