Five killed, 19 injured in Israeli airstrikes, Syrian state news agency claims

(CNN) — Israeli airstrikes in central Syria have killed five people and injured at least 19 others, state-run Syrian news agency SANA reported Sunday.

SANA said there had been several explosions and “air defense engagements” in the central region of Syria, including in the Tartous and Hama governorates, that resulted in multiple civilian casualties.

Asked about the report by CNN, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it did not comment “on reports in the foreign media.”

The Syrian news agency cited a military source as saying “the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of northwest Lebanon, targeting a number of military sites in the central region” shortly before 8.30 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The source said Syrian air defenses had intercepted and shot down some of the missiles.

SANA quoted the director of the National Hospital in Masyaf, Dr. Faisal Haidar, as saying some of the injured were in “critical condition.”

It said the strikes had damaged the Wadi al-Uyun highway in Masyaf and caused a blaze that firefighters were working to control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

