Raging wildfire covers Ecuadorian capital in smoke

By Ivonne Valdés and Ana María Cañizares, CNN en Español

(CNN) — A wildfire raging in Quito has forced residents to flee their homes and Ecuador’s president to make an emergency return from abroad, as heavy smoke spreads across whole neighborhoods of the capital city.

“I had two refrigerators, stoves, gas tanks, beds, dining tables, everything. As you can see, it’s all on fire … It’s terrible,” said Maria Sarango, who lost her home and all her possessions to the fire in Quito.

“We didn’t expect that. My mom is elderly. She’s 95 years old … The police came to take her out because she can’t walk,” she told CNN, ﻿standing in front of the charred remnants of her house on a hillside.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa canceled his visit to the United Nations in New York this week, where he was set to address the General Assembly, saying Tuesday night that he would return home to lead government response efforts.

Over 200 firefighters with 65 vehicles are trying to put out the fires, supported by at least 30 water tankers, Quito Mayor Pabel Muñoz said.

Schools were closed on Wednesday, Muñoz added, urging citizens to stay indoors to avoid health problems from the poor air quality.

“I left last night, at 9 p.m. I left because I was already suffocating, and it was affecting my eyes, so I left with my husband and we went another way and I came back this morning,” said a Quito resident named Margarita, who also evacuated.

Authorities suspect the fire was started intentionally and are investigating the situation as a “criminal and terrorist” act, according to the mayor.

“After the scourges that occurred yesterday in different places in the city, the Ecuadorian police are carrying out investigations to locate and capture those responsible for these events. We will not rest until we locate the people who put the safety of citizens at risk and damage the fauna and flora of our city,” the National Police said Wednesday as they called for citizens to provide information.

The out-of-control fire has come as Ecuador faces severe drought, causing authorities to impose scheduled power cuts in parts of the country.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.