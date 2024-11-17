Russia hits power grid with one of its largest-ever attacks on Ukraine, foreign minister says

By Maria Kostenko and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Russia has launched one of the largest aerial attacks on Ukraine, Ukraine’s foreign minister said, hitting energy infrastructure across the country, killing at least two people, and causing widespread damage.

Strikes were reported in several major cities, from Odesa in the south, Dnipro in the east to RIvne in the west. Authorities in the capital Kyiv – which has seen near-daily strikes since the start of September – said the attack was the heaviest in three months. Residents took shelter on the metro network.

“This is war criminal Putin’s true response to all those who called and visited him recently. We need peace through strength, not appeasement,” Foreign Minister Andrii Sibyha wrote on X.

Sibyha was likely referencing Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s recent phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which lasted an hour and was a rare high-level call between a western leader and Putin, who has been isolated by his invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones were launched overnight in the Russian attack. Ukraine’s defense forces destroyed over 140 aerial targets, he added.

All parts of Ukaine have been targeted, including the western regions, he said. At least two people were killed and eight were injured, he added.

“The enemy’s target was our energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Unfortunately, some facilities sustained damage from direct hits and falling debris,” Zelensky said Sunday morning.

The Ukrainian leader added that some areas remain without power, which authorities are working to restore.

