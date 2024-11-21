World’s tallest and shortest women meet for afternoon tea

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — The world’s tallest woman and the world’s shortest woman have met for afternoon tea in London to celebrate Guinness World Records Day.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands 215.16 centimeters (7 feet 0.7 inches) tall, and Jyoti Amge, who measures just 62.8 centimeters (2 feet 0.7 inches), met at the Savoy Hotel, according to a statement from Guinness World Records (GWR) on Wednesday.

The height difference between the two women might be a massive 152.36 centimeters (5 feet), but the pair reportedly got on famously.

“We do have things in common. We both love make-up, self-care, jewellery and doing our nails,” said Gelgi in the statement.

“It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great,” she added.

Amge added that she was “so happy” to meet her fellow record holder.

Gelgi, a web designer from Turkey, was confirmed as the tallest woman living in 2021.

Her height is due to an extremely rare condition called Weaver syndrome. She was only the 27th person in the world to be diagnosed with the syndrome, according to GWR.

Gelgi, 27, also holds the records for largest hands on a woman at 24.93 centimeters (9.81 inches); the longest back on a living person (female) at 59.90 centimeters (23.58 inches); and the longest ears on a person (female) at an average size of 9.58 centimeters (3.77 inches).

Gelgi has also featured in a GWR documentary named “Rumeysa: Walking Tall,” which follows her on a journey across the US meeting fellow record holders.

Amge, an actress and media personality born in India, has a bone growth disorder named achondroplasia that affects the arms and legs.

The disorder occurs early in a foetus’ development in the womb and affects the cartilage tissue that should become a child’s arms and legs.

Despite her small stature, she is a big presence on social media, and has also appeared on US television series “American Horror Story: Freak Show” in the role of Ma Petite. This means she is officially the shortest actress ever, GWR said.

Amge has also appeared on Italian TV show “Lo Show Dei Record” on various occasions.

GWR editor-in-chief Craig Glenday met with the pair in London and said that the records are about “celebrating differences.”

“By bringing together these two amazing, iconic women, they can share their perspectives on life with each other and, also, with us,” said Glenday in the statement.

Both Gelgi and Amge have been named GWR ICONS, a new category introduced for the book’s 2025 edition.

