An Israeli citizen is missing in the UAE. Israel says ‘information’ suggests a terror incident

By Tamar Michaelis, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli Prime Minister’s office says that an Israeli citizen living in the United Arab Emirates has been missing for two days.

The PMO said in a statement Saturday that Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Kogan is a representative of Chabad, a religious movement of Hasidic Jews with communities, synagogues and other institutions in many countries.

The PMO’s office said that “since he disappeared, and due to information suggesting that this is a terror incident, an extensive investigation was launched in the country (the UAE).”

“The Israeli intelligence and security services have been operating tirelessly, due to their concern to the wellbeing and safety of Zvi Kogan.”

It said that Israel’s National Security Agency had previously recommended Israeli citizens avoid unnecessary travel to the UAE.

This is a developing story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.