South Korean defense minister resigns amid backlash over martial law move

By Yoonjung Seo, CNN

(CNN) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of his Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun amid growing criticism over the leader’s short-lived declaration of martial law.

The defense ministry said South Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Choi Byung-hyuk has been nominated as the new minister.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

