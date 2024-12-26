Manmohan Singh, India’s former prime minister, dies aged 92, says hospital

By Aishwarya S Iyer and Abel Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has died at the age of 92, according to statement from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The hospital said he lost consciousness at home on Thursday and was brought to the AIIMS in New Delhi.

“He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024,” AIIMS wrote. “Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS.”

But despite the hospital’s efforts, Singh was declared dead at 9:51 p.m. local. (11:21 a.m. ET), it added.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country mourned Singh’s passing and called him one of country’s “most distinguished leaders.”

“As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” Modi wrote on X on Thursday.

