At least 28 dead after South Korean jet carrying 181 people crashes at airport, officials say

(CNN) — At least 28 people have died in a plane crash in southwestern South Korea, the local fire department has told CNN.

South Jeolla province Fire Service Headquarters said that number is expected to grow as recovery operations continue.

Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 from Bangkok was carrying 175 passengers and six crew when it crash-landed at the airport in Muan county, just after 9 a.m. local time Sunday (7 p.m. ET Saturday).

Emergency responders said they had rescued two people from the plane, according to the fire department.

Rescue workers at Muan International Airport are focusing on reaching people inside the tail section of the plane, which was listed as a Boeing 737-800 on flight-tracking site FlightAware.

A fire department official who spoke to CNN said the airplane had been “almost completely destroyed” by fire.

Two Thai nationals were among those on board, according to the South Korean Land Ministry.

Images of the crash published by the Yonhap news agency showed only the tail section of the plane intact, surrounded by flames.

According to the fire department, the accident was caused by a landing gear malfunction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

