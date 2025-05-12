UN mission in Libya calls for de-escalation after fighting erupts in capital

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — The United Nations mission in Libya called for de-escalation Monday after fighting erupted in the North African nation’s capital.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is “alarmed by the unfolding security situation in Tripoli with intense fighting with heavy weaponry in densely populated civilian areas,” it said in a post on X late Monday.

“The Mission calls on all parties to immediately cease fighting and restore calm, and reminds all parties of their obligations to protect civilians at all times,” UNSMIL added.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian objects may amount to war crimes.”

Gunfire was heard in Tripoli as reports emerged that a prominent commander, Abdulghani Kikli of the Support Force Apparatus SSA, one of the capital’s most powerful armed groups, was killed, Reuters reported. The Support Force Apparatus SSA is a state-backed security institution affiliated with the Presidential Council, according to its website.

Libya has been embroiled in a political conflict since long-time dictator Moammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011, leading to the emergence of several armed groups.

While a 2020 ceasefire brought some peace, the country remains fragile and divided, with the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) ruling in Tripoli and the northwest and the Government of National Stability ruling in Benghazi in the east.

Armed clashes have occasionally been reported, with major factions vying for control over Libya’s substantial oil and gas reserves.

Amid reports of violence, the GNU’s health ministry told local hospitals and medical centers in Tripoli to prepare for emergencies, according to a post on its Facebook account.

The GNU’s interior ministry called on citizens in a short statement to stay at home “for their own safety,” according to Reuters.

The University of Tripoli Presidency also announced on Facebook the suspension of all studies, exams, and administrative work until further notice.

The latest instability comes as the Trump administration mulls plans to deport migrants to Libya from the United States. CNN first reported the administration was communicating with Libya to have the country take migrants from the US.

The administration appeared to be moving forward with those plans as recently as Wednesday, when migrants believed to be bound for Libya sat for hours on a bus before abruptly being returned to a detention facility. The White House declined to comment on those flight plans.

CNN’s Irene Nasser and Alex Stambaugh contributed reporting.